New Waves, Habitat collaboration breaks ground
By editor / October 9, 2023
The long-awaited New Waves project on Bugai Road at M-72 is breaking ground. The much-anticipated affordable housing collaboration between Habitat...Read More
Native American books? What should we read?
By editor / October 8, 2023
October 9 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day—previously observed as Columbus Day—and we pondered which Native American books are authentic, and which...Read More
Carrying her own backpack: daughter of global activist, Stella Young joins On the Ground
By editor / October 8, 2023
The message from Timothy Young to his six-year-old daughter Stella was clear: you’ll carry your own backpack, throughout the trip....Read More
Rex Dobson Ruby Ellen Farm connects community with history
By editor / October 8, 2023
The first time I noticed the Ruby Ellen Farm on South Center Highway in Bingham Township seemed like I had...Read More
Sheldon plans 18-hole putting course for Glen Arbor next spring
By editor / October 6, 2023
Mike Sheldon, the longtime CEO of Deutsch advertising agency in Los Angeles and a Lake Leelanau resident since 2017, has...Read More
Glen Lake Community Library hosts presentations on birds, dunes
By editor / October 5, 2023
The Glen Lake Library in Empire will host a presentation by photographer and birding expert Wayne Pope on Thursday, Oct....Read More
Gilchrist Farm winery tasting room opens in Suttons Bay
By editor / September 26, 2023
A long-awaited wine tasting room, which also features small plates and seasonal dinners in downtown Suttons Bay, opened Sept. 1....Read More
Shady Lane Cellars holds Celebrate Harvest Pig Roast
By editor / September 26, 2023
Shady Lane Cellars plans to celebrate the harvest season in Suttons Bay style. This year, the estate winery will welcome...Read More
The Mill launches Supper Club this Fall
By editor / September 21, 2023
The Mill in Glen Arbor will launch its long anticipated restaurant this fall in the historic Braemmer flour mill on...Read More
John Houdek’s legacy in Leelanau County
By editor / September 20, 2023
John Houdek arrived in the Leelanau area in the 1860s with wife Barbara and brother Wenzel, all from Bohemia, writes...Read More
Welcome to the Glen Arbor Sun, a free newsprint magazine distributed throughout Leelanau County, Michigan, and communities surrounding the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The Sun publishes bi-weekly between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and monthly through the Fall, Winter, and Spring. Read our stories, essays and seasonal coverage, post comments, pick up the paper when you’re in town, and inquire about our advertising rates — both print and online.